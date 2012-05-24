GASPARINO: NYSE Making 'Soft Pitch' To Facebook To Switch Exchanges

Charlie Gasparino

Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino is reporting that following the Facebook IPO fiasco on NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange has been making “soft overtures” to the social network to switch exchanges. The senior correspondent emphasised that these are soft pitches.



While it’s not common for companies to switch exchanges, it’s not unheard of.

UPDATE: Reuters is now reporting that the NYSE is courting Facebook and that the social network is considering the exchange’s proposal.

