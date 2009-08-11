Gasparino: No One Gives A F*#k About Taibbi's Story

CNBC’s Charlie Gasparino is willing to debate Matt Taibbi over the Goldman Sachs article but thinks the public has moved on.



“No one gives a fuck about his article anymore,” Gasparino told us.

Taibbi had said that he would debate Gasparino after he completes an article for Rolling Stone about the health care reform debate. Gasparino had earlier criticised Taibbi’s “vampire squid” thesis from Rolling Stone.

So is the public tired of this debate? Let us know in comments if you’d like to see a live debate between G-man and Taibbi.

“I’m soon going to need a program to keep track of who is scoring points off whom in all of this,” Paul Kedrosky asks. “Can’t wee all just agree that Goldman has way too much influence for a firm happy to trade around that influence and leave it at that? No?”

