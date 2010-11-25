Gasparino: Murdoch Is One Of The Few Who Understands The Survival Of Journalism

Ujala Sehgal
charlie gasparino

Fox Business Networks’ Charlie Gasparino is the latest subject of Here Is The City’s 60 second Q and A. When asked “Which business leader do you most admire and why?” Gasparino responded:

[H]igh on my list is Rupert Murdoch even when I worked at the competition. And here’s why: he’s one of the few (if not the only) media executive who understands ‘convergence’ – namely that survival of modern journalism requires a combination of skills from its practitioners: broadcast tv, radio and print.

Now that Gasparino has moved from CNBC to FBN, he admits his answer “is going to sound a little self serving.”

Other media figures he admires are Jack Welch and Bob Greene, investigative editor for Newsday.

Gasparino also listed When Genius Failed (The Rise and Fall of Long-Term capital Management) by Roger Lowenstein as the best business book he’s ever read.

Click here to read the full interview >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.