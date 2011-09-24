GASPARINO: 'Morgan Stanley Will Not Silence Me With Death Threats'

Fox Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino came on air to say that a Morgan Stanley PR representative threatened his life today.



What supposedly happened was after ending a phone conversation with a PR rep from the bank, the rep thought she hung up when she said “I’m going to kill him one day.”

Well, now he’s angry.

“Morgan Stanley will not silence me…Morgan Stanley will not silence me with death threats,” he ranted this afternoon on the business network before anchor Liz Claman cut him off.

In case you missed it, here’s that Gasparino gem.

Read Gasparino’s story on Morgan Stanley here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.