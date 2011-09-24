Here's The Gasparino Story That Probably Annoyed Morgan Stanley's PR Rep

James Gorman

Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino revealed today that he received a “death threat” from a public relations rep at Morgan Stanley.The PR rep apparently said “I’m going to kill him one day” after she thought she had hung up the phone.



Our guess is that Gasparino was probably talking to Morgan Stanley’s PR because of the story he published today after yesterday’s bloodbath on the bank’s stock.

Here’s an excerpt from Gasparino‘s article:

Morgan Stanley executives say the firm is in far better shape than it was three years ago when it needed government bailout money to survive. But that didn’t stop chief executive James Gorman from taking the unusual step yesterday of calling analysts to quash an ugly rumour that Morgan faced huge losses because of its massive exposure to faltering European banks. He then ordered his traders to buy the firm’s own debt in the market to underscore the firm’s financial strength, the FOX Business Network has learned.

Shares of Morgan Stanley closed up 66 cents, or 5.05%, to end at $13.72 a share.

