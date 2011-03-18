Gasparino: Lloyd Blankfein Is Ready To Leave Goldman

According to Gasparino, Lloyd Blankfein’s friends say he’s on the way out.

They say this is Blankfein’s last year at Goldman Sachs, according to Charlie.

What does Goldman say?

“They refuse to deny it,” says Gasparino.

Which means they said something like, “We don’t comment on market rumour.”

Before he went on air with the rumour, Gasparino tweeted, “Is Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein ready to leave the firm in the next year? I’ll tell you what his friends are telling me at 1.30pm on FBN.”

A few minutes later, he was on FBN saying that the Goldman Sachs CEO’s friends say that this is his last year.

He also gave explaining the reason a shot, saying that it might be because now Blankfein’s name is in the news related to the Raj trial, and he has to deal with the shocking information that former board member Rajat Gupta deceived the firm by leaking information about Goldman’s thinking about buying AIG and about Warren Buffett’s big cash injection.

Here’s why we aren’t surprised by the ‘Blankfein might resign’ story >

Now click here to see another one of Blankfein’s headaches — 10 lawsuits waiting to happen at Goldman’s mortgage servicing unit >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.