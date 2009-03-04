Gasparino Likes Guns

In his latest piece at The Daily Beast, Charlie Gasparino talks economic self defence:



In the meantime, I’d like to pass on a stock tip from a source of mine. While I don’t usually make stock recommendations, and I’m certainly not recommending this one, it’s worth noting that one of the hottest stocks amid the economic misery we’ve been experiencing goes under the symbol SWHC, or gun maker Smith & Wesson Holdings Corp. It’s up around 70 per cent, and at least in my mind, this isn’t the flight-to-quality the markets need.

(via Dealbreaker)

Disclosure: The author is long a small number of SWHC, and hopes that during armageddon he can use those shares to defend his stockpile of GLD.

