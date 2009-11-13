Gasparino Leaps Ahead Of Sorkin On New York Times Best Seller List

Charlie Gasparino’s The Sellout will debut at number 8 on the New York Times best-seller list.



That’s lower than Andrew Ross Sorkin’s debut for Too Big To Fail, which hit number 4.

But Sorkin is slipping on the list, all the way down to number 9, according to someone familiar with the matter. That’s one slot behind Gasparino.

The new list hasn’t yet been published. The currently published list only counts book sales through October 31st, prior to the publication of The Sellout. Sorkin is currently listed at the number 6 slot.

The rise of Gasparino’s book on the bestseller list is surprising. His book was handicapped in its opening week, appearing on a Tuesday. That left only four selling days in the week that will be measured on the next publication of the bestseller list. What’s more, a bureaucratic screw-up at Barnes & Noble kept the book off the shelves until Wednesday. This makes the rise of The Sellout into the top 10 an even greater triumph.

But Gasparino shouldn’t get too cocky. Real time measurements show sales of his book may be slipping. While Sorkin’s book has climbed up to 16 on Amazon’s ranking, The Sellout has fallen all the way down to 54.

It appears that the continuing media coverage of infighting at the New York Times about Sorkin’s superstar status has given Sorkin a burst of helpful publicity. That’s got to anger his enemies. He’s selling more books because they went public with their gripes.

Is there a lesson for Gasparino in this? Should he threaten to go to Fox? Get Melissa Francis to badmouth him? Probably starting a faux-brawl is a bad idea. People would see right through it, which would take away from Gasparino’s credibility.

