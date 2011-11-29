GASPARINO: Jon Corzine Could Be Subpoenaed By Congress After Failing to Respond To Hearing Request

Photo: AP

Charlie Gasparino at Fox Business News is reporting that Jon Corzine missed a 10 am deadline to reply back to the House’s Financial Services’ Oversight and Investigations subcommittee’s request for him to appear at a Dec. 15th hearing on the MF Global bankruptcy.On such an occasion, the House subcommittee has the power to subpoena Corzine, which would require him to appear at the hearing by law. But it is still unclear whether the House will do issue a subpoena, according to Gasparino.



Also bear in that mind that Corzine may still plead the fifth and refuse to testify on grounds that he could incriminate himself.

Business Insider has reached out to the Committee on Financial Services for comment on the situation.

This isn’t the only date set for Corzine in Congress—the Senate Agriculture Committee today asked for him to appear at a Dec. 13 hearing.

Last week, Reuters reported that an inside source said Corzine was expected to appear at the House subcommittee hearing, but that doesn’t seem like the case anymore. Maybe it’s a flexible deadline?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.