Gasparino: Insider Trading Probe Could See Charges Against 300 People

Charlie Gasparino is reporting that the FBI’s insider trading probe could could have as many as 300 targets.



He added, “they have not gone after the hedge funds yet. That is clearly the next shoe to drop.”

Today another former Primary Global expert pleaded guilty to insider trading.

Now everyone’s just waiting for the first money manager to be arrested…

