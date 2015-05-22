Charlie Gasparino admits his Twitter feed makes his wife say 'Oh my God, what are you doing?'

Prolific Tweeter and Fox Business Network senior correspondent Charles Gasparino will be in the June issue of Playboy magazine.

The outspoken Wall Street reporter participated in a “20Q” interview.

Naturally, he’s his uncensored self, and in the spirit of letting it all hang out, Gasparino explained to Playboy why he goes totally nuclear on Twitter.

Q19

Let’s talk about Twitter. In November you tweeted a number of insults at Ron Insana of CNBC. You called him “fat boy,” “fat slob,” “not just fat but dumb,” “disgusting slob” and, for an encore, “a putrid, balding, disgusting fat-cat bootlicking sycophantic douche.” Is that any way for an adult to talk?

If you’re going to throw the first punch at me, be ready for nuclear war. Telling someone to go f**** themselves is completely within the bounds of ethics, especially when they’re wrong and I’m right. Truth is a defence. The guy we’re talking about is a fat, unctuous, sycophantic Wall Street suck-up. He’d been saying stuff about me behind the scenes, and then one day he said it on Twitter, and I lost it. I’m a combative person. I have to admit, I am kind of a prick at times. Even my friends will say, “He’s an arse****.” Q20

Does your wife read your Twitter posts? Yes. And she says, “Oh my God, what are you doing?” Often.

We reached out to Ron Insana for comment on Gasparino’s Playboy interview. We have not reached out to Mrs. Gasparino.

