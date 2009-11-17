Gasparino: Here's Why My Book Says F**K A Lot Less Than Sorkin's Does

Earlier, we noted our surprise at Paul Kedrosky’s word-analysis showing that Charlie Gasparino’s book The Sellout dropped fewer F-bombs per page than Andrew Ross Sorkin’s book does.



Fortunately, Gasparino offered us an explanation:

When I checked quotes, people said they didnt say some the stuff I had heard they said and when I ran it by other parties they agreed. Larry Fink was a good example; I had him say “mother f**ker” several times until he protested and when I bounced it off the other half of the conversation he agreed

Translated: I fact-checked more aggressively than Sorkin did.

