GASPARINO: Here's Why GE CEO Jeff Immelt Is Going To Stab Obama In The Back

Photo: AP Images

Yesterday we mentioned a report from Charlie Gasparino that Jeff Immelt (the CEO of GE and the head of Obama’s jobs council) was going to support Mitt Romney in November.In a new New York Post column, Gasparino expands on Immelt’s desertion of Obama.



Basically, the report is that Immelt only joined Obama’s jobs council because he thought he could move Obama right.

Friends describe Immelt as privately dismayed that, even after three years on the job, President Obama hasn’t moved to the centre, but instead further left. The GE CEO, I’m told, is appalled by everything from the president’s class-warfare rhetoric to his continued belief that big government is the key to economic salvation.

Because GE is so dependent on government subsidies and tax breaks across the range of businesses, grievances aren’t being aired publicly.

From Gasparino

Yet even as Immelt continues to dispense advice to the president, friends tell me, he’s privately rooting for Mitt Romney to win the Republican nomination and defeat Obama in the fall.

Read the whole column here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.