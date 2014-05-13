REPORT: Herbalife's Headquarters Have Been Bugged

Herbalife has found multiple listening devices in its Los Angeles office, Fox Business News’ Charlie Gasparino reports. The source of this information also said that the bugs seem nongovernmental.

Herbalife is infamously locked in battle with hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who says the multi-level marketing nutritional supplement company is actually a pyramid scheme. He is shorting the company to zero.

Gasparino confirmed this information through a third party source, and Herbalife has yet to comment.

Fox Business News is also awaiting commentary from Ackman’s office.

