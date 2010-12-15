Gasparino: The Government Is Trying To Bust The Mob Boss Of Insider Trading

FOXBusiness reporter Charlie Gasparino has come up with a nifty metaphor for what we’ve been saying all along.



He says the insider trading investigation is like a mob bust; the Justice Department and the FBI are using the same techniques they use against mobs and terrorists.

“There is a gentleman in the middle they want to snare,” says Gasparino.

One guess who that is… (Not that we’re alone, as you’ll read below)

Evidence that this is like a mob-bust: We know that the use of wiretaps in this type of investigation is pretty much unprecendented.

A law enforcement source told us that these types of resources aren’t run-of-the-mill for white collar crime, and are only seen on rare occasions.

“Corruption is corruption; they’re still trading bags of money,” our source says, adding that the FBI is using the same resources as it does to go after criminals in mobs and gangs, to get an insider to “flip.”

Here are the similarities Gasparino draws between the investigation and a mob-bust, from Fox Business, via Benzinga

Mr. Gasparino said, “the FBI, the Justice Department, are using the same techniques they used against the mobs and against terrorists. There is a gentleman in the middle they want to snare.”

“Sources are telling us among those top players in the middle Steve Cohen the head of SAC Capital is clearly on the radar screen. The lower level guys are the people they are looking to arrest, flip, gain information from, and make the case against the top guy. It is classic mob related, terrorist related investigation.

