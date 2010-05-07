Gasparino: Goldman's Settlement Could Go As High As $5 BILLION

Joe Weisenthal
lloyd blankfein goldman sachs protestor

According to Fox Business reporter Charlie Gasparino, settlement talks between Goldman Sachs (GS) and the SEC are proceeding, and the ultimate payment could go as high as $5 billion, or be as low as $1 billion.

$5 billion seems positively outrageous, but our guess is that if this is what it took to end their troubles, they’d pay it.

Note: We haven’t seen the Fox report. However both Zero Hedge and Benziga are citing it. We’ll update as warranted.

