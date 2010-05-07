Gasparino: Goldman's Settlement Could Go As High As $5 BILLION

According to Fox Business reporter Charlie Gasparino, settlement talks between Goldman Sachs (GS) and the SEC are proceeding, and the ultimate payment could go as high as $5 billion, or be as low as $1 billion.



$5 billion seems positively outrageous, but our guess is that if this is what it took to end their troubles, they’d pay it.

Note: We haven’t seen the Fox report. However both Zero Hedge and Benziga are citing it. We’ll update as warranted.

