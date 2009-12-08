Gasparino: Goldman's Image Crisis Puts PR Chief Van Praag On The Hot Seat

In his latest column for The Daily Beast, Charlie Gasparino shines a light on one of the most important Goldman Sachs (GS) players that nobody knows about.



He’s Lucas van Praag, the partner-level PR chief whose job it is to keep the company’s image clean.

Obviously, this hasn’t happened, though the events of this past year have been far beyond his control.

Actually, things might have gone much better had top brass listened to van Praag.

It’s unclear how much guidance the Goldman brass takes from Van Praag. I am told he wanted Blankfein to blunt the negative publicity by doing a television interview to make his case that the firm isn’t the evil menace it has been portrayed and tell his own personal story: Blankfein grew up in a New York City housing project and worked his way through Harvard and up the corporate ladder at Goldman. But that idea has been shelved for the moment. As one of his colleagues put it: “In the end, it’s Lloyd’s decision how to proceed, not Lucas’.”

