GASPARINO: Goldman Sachs Is Investigating The Claims Greg Smith Made In His Resignation Letter

Always expect Charlie Gasparino to weigh in with his two-cents and juicy insider scoops on any Wall Street scandal. The Fox Business News reporter was just on TV to discuss the Greg Smith resignation letter from Goldman Sachs—which will, undoubtedly, become the talk of the day—and has also been tweeting away about it.



The biggest news from Gasparino has been the fact that Goldman Sachs is investigating the various claims Smith made in his op-ed letter, the reporter just tweeted.

A major book publisher already wants to offer Smith a book deal, Gasparino also reported. A publishing house had apparently called Gasparino for Smith’s contact information because they wanted to discuss a possible book deal with the former Goldman employee.

In addition, Gasparino said the bombshells that Smith dropped in his resignation letter about Goldman’s indifference to their clients’ financial well being is nothing new. He cited a previous interaction with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who told him that he did not trust Goldman Sachs because they ripped off their clients.

Gasparino also discussed the fact that Smith may have been a bit disgruntled about his factor

“He’s been a 10-year vice president, that may sound good to middle America… but on Wall Street that means you didn’t make the managing director cut,” he said. There’s “a little sour grapes here, at least that’s what the people at Goldman are saying.”

