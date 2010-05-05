Gasparino: Goldman Eager To Settle With SEC, Talks Beginning As Soon As Today

Photo: Fox

Charlie Gasparino’s latest report on Goldman Sachs (GS) is highly believable.Talks to settle the fraud charges leveled against Goldman Sachs by the Securities and Exchange Commission over the sale of a batch of toxic debt to investors could begin as early as Tuesday, FOX Business has learned.



People familiar with the matter say attorneys for the embattled Wall Street firm plan to initiate settlement talks soon after the firm releases its response to the SEC’s charges, and FOX Business has learned that Goldman may unveil that response imminently, possibly Tuesday.

Read the whole report here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.