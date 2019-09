CNBC’s champion reporter Charlie Gasparino works himself into a bit of a lather discussing the Wall Street bonus debate saying “It’s a stupid fucking–gasp, then pause–it’s a stupid debate.” Charlie immediately realised he had erred then said, “You can’t put me on this show.”







(HT: mediabistro)

