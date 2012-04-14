GASPARINO: Criminal Charges In Case of MF Global's Missing Money Is Still A Possibility

Charlie Gasparino at Fox Business News just tweeted that the criminal case in regards to MF Global’s missing money is still very much a possibility because prosecutors are weighing granting immunity to Edith O’Brien, a former assistant treasurer at the bankrupt brokerage firm.



At the most recent Congressional hearing on MF Global’s bankruptcy last month, O’Brien pleaded the fifth and declined to testify—so naturally everyone wants to know what she knows that could incriminate herself—and possibilty former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine also.

Gasparino said on Fox Business News that the issue of O’Brien’s immunity is coming down to the wire. He’s not clear on the exact timing, but prosectuors have been discussing it actively.

“They are leaning towards giving her immunity and that puts Mr. Corizne back in the hot seat, particulary in a criminal way.”

Gasparino had reported back in February that it was likely that Corzine would not be facing criminal charges, so we’ll see how this new piece of news plays out.

