GASPARINO: When You Come On TV With Me 'I'm Going To Be An A–hole'

Fox Business News senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino, who has a reputation for getting big scoops and exclusives on Wall Street, is known for busting chops.Even Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein once said he’s “tired of Gasparino” and that he wishes he would quit.



Still, Gasparino manages to get the biggest names to talk to him.

And if you’re brave enough to go on air with him, he even admits that’s going to be an a–hole.

Cigar Aficionado’s Mervyn Rothstein reports:

When he’s reporting a story, when he’s doing a TV interview, he’s tough and persistent. “You come on the air, and I’m there, I’m going to break your chops,” he says. “I’m going to be an arsehole. A lot of times, TV invites these people on and they’re considered guests. I don’t look at you as a guest.”

You’ve been warned.

