Gasparino: Buffett Should Reveal What He REALLY Thinks About The Ratings Agencies

Photo: FBN

From Charlie Gasparino at The Huffington Post:If Buffett is honest, (and if Angelides has the balls to press him) he will say that he doesn’t rely on the ratings of Moody’s or any other ratings agency because their basically worthless. The big raters have missed every market implosion dating at least as far back as the New York City financial crisis in the mid 1970s, and continuing through the Orange County Calif bankruptcy in 1994, the bond market collapse in 1998 that led to the bailout of the giant hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management, and of course to the most recent, mother-of-all collapses, the 2007-2008 financial crisis.



If he’s honest, he’ll also say that he invests in Moody’s (he once owned a 30 per cent stake but has since been selling shares) because its a government sponsored cartel along with its chief competitor Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. The government mandates that nearly all the ratings business must go to two “nationally recognised’ rating agencies. It means every bond deal that comes to market must be rating by any two of the agencies that split the massive fees on billions of bond deals each year. In other words its a licence to steal.

Read the whole thing at Huffington Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.