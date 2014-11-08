Charlie Gasparino Took His Nasty Twitter Fight With A CNBC Contributor To Live TV

Julia La Roche
A nasty Twitter battle broke out between Fox Business Network’s senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino and CNBC contributor Ron Insana on Friday afternoon. 

It happened following my Tweet of a new Fox Business advertisement featuring Gasparino that said, “Charlie Breaks It! Others Follow.” The advertisement also said, “FOR CHARLIE, IT’S NOT JUST BUSINESS, IT’S PERSONAL!”

Insana, who used to work with Gasparino, responded on Twitter saying that CNBC’s David Faber breaks the news and others follow. 

This instigated a heated exchange where the two business reporters hurled insults back-and-forth.

Gasparino called Insana a “fat slob” and said that he would “smack” him “silly.” 

Insana, who pointed out that he had lost 30 lbs,  then criticised Gasparino’s reporting calling him a “single-source shill.” 

Gasparino then announced that he was going on air with Liz Claman.

While doing his hit on Fox Business, he continued to hurl more insults toward Insana. He said that Insana was “jealous of Fox Business” and he “doesn’t have much hair.” 

“I’m not being mean. He was mean to me…He’s jealous of Fox Business. He’s jealous of what we do here and he thinks that the world begins and ends at that crappy studio in Englewood Cliff[s]. I will say this — I have left him in the dust, the disgusting slob that he his. I have left David Faber and all of them. I do, every day, I break news and I will scrape him off my shoe any time, any day…”

“He’s disgusting. He’s the lowest form of journalism,” Gasparino said.  

Claman told Gasparino to “go back to Twitter with that one.” And so he did.

Here’s a rundown of the Tweets: 

 

Check out the Fox Business clip:

