‘Moon Knight’ star Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor in the upcoming Marvel series, has died following a skiing accident

Gaspard Ulliel attends the ‘Illusions Perdues’ premiere at UGC Normandie on October 04, 2021 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Ulliel died on Wednesday following a ski accident, the family told AFP News Agency.

The actor was known best for movies like “A Very Long Engagement” and “Hannibal Rising.”

Ulliel will appear as Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight.”

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following a ski accident in France, the actor’s family told AFP.

His family and local agent told Deadline that the 37-year-old actor, who will appear as Midnight Man in Marvel’s upcoming series “Moon Knight,” was hospitalized after injuring his head in a skiing accident near Grenoble on Wednesday.

Ulliel is known for his work in “Paris, je t’aime,” “A Very Long Engagement,” “Hannibal Rising,” and “It’s Only The End Of The World.”

He is also widely recognized as the face of Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Representatives for Ulliel did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.