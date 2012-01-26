GASP! Paul Tudor Jones Called Florida's Agriculture Commissioner A ****

Better not piss off hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of Tudor Investments, or he’ll go Dan Aykroyd on you.



That’s what happened last week at the Everglades Summit when Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Dan Putnam expressed his approval of the agriculture industry helping restore the everglades, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Jones, who also serves as the chairman of the Everglades Foundation, didn’t think the agriculture industry is doing enough since they contribute the most pollution.

From The Palm Beach Post:

But Jones wasn’t satisfied, and responded with an off-the-wall reference to a “Saturday Night Live” skit lampooning “60 Minutes” co-hosts Shana Alexander and James Kilpatrick.

“Shana, you bitch,” Jones said to Putnam.

In case you’re not familiar with this SNL throwback, here’s a clip of one of the skits.

