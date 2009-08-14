GASP! French Winemakers Say Global Warming Will Destroy The Wine Market

Zut alors, mes amis!



French winemakers, in conjunction with Greenpeace, are clanging the alarm bell on global warming.

If we don’t fight it, then we lose out on delicious wine:

Green Inc.: “The jewels of our cultural heritage, French wines, elegant and refined, are today in danger,” a group of 50 winemakers, sommeliers and chefs wrote in an opinion piece published on Aug. 12 in the newspaper Le Monde and addressed to French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

“Changes in the climate are leaving our vineyards increasingly vulnerable. Summer heat waves, recent hail storms in the Bordeaux region, new diseases coming from the south — these disturbances will soon be much more serious,” the piece continued.

The group, which wrote in collaboration with Greenpeace, predicted that vineyards would be found well beyond France – more than 600 miles past their traditional boundaries – by the end of the century if nothing is done to curb climate trends.

