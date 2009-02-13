Gasp! Christopher Nolan To Make Another Movie Before Batman 3

- Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie: Not Batman 3 (THR)
- Tom Cruise Considering Co-Starring With Denzel Washington In The Matarese Circle (Variety)
- Music Video Director Samuel Bayer To Direct Nightmare on Elm Street Remake (THR)
- Bye Bye, Edie: Nicollette Sheridan Leaving Desperate Housewives (LAT)
- Social Networking Thriller In Works At Weinstein Co. Horror Division, Dimension (Variety)
- John Malkovich, Busy Josh Brolin To Star In Jonah Hex Comics Adaptation (Variety)
- Justin Marks To Rewrite 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea Remake For Disney (THR)
