Gasp! Christopher Nolan To Make Another Movie Before Batman 3

Hilary Lewis
  • Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie: Not Batman 3 (THR)
  • Tom Cruise Considering Co-Starring With Denzel Washington In The Matarese Circle (Variety)
  • Music Video Director Samuel Bayer To Direct Nightmare on Elm Street Remake (THR)
  • Bye Bye, Edie: Nicollette Sheridan Leaving Desperate Housewives (LAT)
  • Social Networking Thriller In Works At Weinstein Co. Horror Division, Dimension (Variety)
  • John Malkovich, Busy Josh Brolin To Star In Jonah Hex Comics Adaptation (Variety)
  • Justin Marks To Rewrite 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea Remake For Disney (THR)

