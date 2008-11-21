Gas To $1.99...GM Saved!

Remember how oil was going to $200 a barrel and General Motors (GM) was going to have to retool its entire company (at taxpayer expense) to greet a new world in which oil prices had reached a permanently high plateau?



That was four months ago.

Now, oil is back under $50, gas is back under $2, and…GM is saved!

No, of course it’s not saved. Because it is running on fumes. But it does need a new excuse. The first taxpayer bailout of $25 billion was to fund an emergency retooling of GM’s US plants forced by an unforeseeable gas-price spike. Now it needs another $25 billion of taxpayer money because of an unforeseeable economic collapse.

NONE of this is GM’s fault, of course. And they’d love to sell you a new Hummer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.