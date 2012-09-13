Gas Stations Are Protesting Oil Giant Lukoil By Charging $8 A Gallon

Photo: Fox 5

Gas station operators in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are protesting what they say are unfair pricing policies by Russia-based oil distributor Lukoil by charging motorists $8 a gallon.The Newark Star-Ledger’s Susan Todd reports:



LukOil’s pricing policies have caused some dealers to lose more than 50 per cent of their volume while others have “turned in their keys,” said Sal Risalvato, executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline Convenience-Automotive Association. “We’re raising prices to an offensive level as a way of protesting.”

The protest is slated to only last 24 hours. Franchise owners will hang huge banners explaining the pricing situation to customers. “The banners will also urge customers to call LukOil’s offices as a way of pressuring the company to change its policies,” Todd writes.

Lukoil was not immediately available for comment. The company’s site makes no mention of the situation.

