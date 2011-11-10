Americans Should Expect To Pay Record Prices For Gas In 2012

Madeleine Scinto
alpine new jersey richest gas station

Gas prices will hit new levels next year, beating 2007 prices by 10% or more, predicts on analyst. 

Oil Price Information Service’s Tim Kloza told the Los Angeles Times: “We are at the highest fuel prices ever for this time of year, even though they have dropped a bit in recent weeks. I think we will see prices in 2012 that will break … records.”

The Energy Department reported Monday that the average gasoline price is $3.424 a gallon, based on its weekly survey of petrol stations—56 cents higher than the same time last year.

Kloza says we’re on track to spend a whopping $100 billion more than we did in 2010, which means we’ll dole out $487.7 billion this year. The only other time we came close to that figure was in 2008.

Worldwide demand for gasoline, especially from rapidly-developing countries like China, and the rise of U.S. fuel exports are two reasons why Kloza believes there’s been such a price gouge at home.

Better prepare for rising prices. See the best credit cards to help you save at the pump >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.