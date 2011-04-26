Another Poll Has Horrible News For Obama And The Economy

Photo: The White House

Higher gas prices are eating into Barack Obama’s already anemic approval ratings according to a new Washington Post/ABC poll.Here are some nuggets that will depress Obama and economic bulls:



6 in 10 respondents have been doing less driving.

Of the 39% who say gas prices are hurting them, only 33% approve of Obama.

46% of respondents strongly disapprove of Obama’s economic performance. Just 23% strongly approve.

The disapproval rating jumped 5% since the poll was last taken, last month.

47% strongly disapprove of Obama’s handling of the deficit.

49% disapprove of the situation in Libya. Just 44% approve.

This is all broadly in line with the poll taken by the NYT and released this past weekend. There has clearly been a jump in economic anxiety in April, something that hasn’t been captured by any April data yet.

