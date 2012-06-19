Meanwhile Gas Prices Keep Falling Across The Country

Photo: www.flickr.com

As the price of crude continues to get routed, gasoline prices across the country continue their steady descent. Every region tracked by the Energy Information Administration, with the exception of the Midwest, saw the third consecutive week of sequential declines, with the West Coast leading the way at -$0.12 to $3.964.



The national average is now $3.53, a $0.12 drop from the same week a year ago.

Among major cities, Seattle led the fall with a $0.20 decline from last week to $4.01. New York saw the greatest year-on-year drop-off, down $0.28 to $3.51.

Cleveland saw the greatest rise, to $3.70 from $3.60 last week and $3.50 the same week last year.

Among the most populous states, Washington dropped to $4.00 from $4.18 a week ago, while Minnesota saw prices rise to $3.64 from $3.48.

