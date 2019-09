It’s official. Gas prices have fallen noticeably for the first time in ages… They’re $0.11/gallon off their peak, as this chart from Doug Short makes clear.



Sneer at the piddly amount, but that’s the first clear break lower we’ve seen in ages.

Actually, it’s the first fall we’ve seen since last the Summer swoon last time year.

