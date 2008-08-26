Gas Prices Dropped 15 Cents In 2 Weeks. Just Another 95 Cents To Go

If you’re like us, you’ve been inundated this morning with news stories about how gas prices have dropped 15 cents nationally in the past two weeks!



Great news? Well, it’s not bad news. But it’s hard to see how this helps the economy: At the new average of $3.70 a gallon, gas is still 95 cents more expensive than it was a year ago. That’s a 34.5% increase.

And making near-$4 gas seem normal is great news for OPEC and others who profit off oil desire.

So unless the drop gets much steeper, much faster, the picture to the right still applies.

