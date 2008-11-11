Gas Prices Drop Below $2

Roadtrip time. (As long as you plan on sleeping in your car and eating road kill.)



CNNMoney.com: Gasoline prices sank to their lowest level in 21 months, with three states posting prices below $2 a gallon.

The average price of unleaded regular gas dropped 1.9 cents to $2.24 a gallon, from $2.259 the day before, according to a survey released Tuesday by motorist group AAA.

The last time gas was this low was Feb. 14, 2007.

Gas has fallen 54 straight days, since just after Hurricanes Gustav and Ike battered the Gulf coast in September.

Prices have dropped 45.55%, or $1.874, from their record high of $4.114 a gallon set July 17, according to AAA. The average price per gallon dropped below $3 on Oct. 18, the first time in nearly nine months.

…By state, Alaska reported the highest average gas prices, $3.323 per gallon, while Missouri boasted the cheapest, at $1.928 a gallon, according to AAA.

In addition to Missouri, Oklahoma and Ohio reported prices below $2 per gallon.

