US Gas Prices Are Tumbling

As expected, gas prices are falling as the summer driving season comes to a close.But the pace of the decline is notable.



As of yesterday, the national average price of a gallon of gas was $3.665, which is down 12 cents from a week ago. This is the largest drop since December 11, 2008, according to AAA’s fuel gauge.

Brent crude spot prices have fallen more than $7 per barrel in the past 10 days. Tuesday’s price was trading slightly above $108.00.

The Midwest is enjoying the lowest prices thanks to falling wholesale quotes, according to Gasbuddy, with Missouri posting as low as $3.12 a gallon.

Sadly, Californians are still suffering. While prices are also falling in the Golden State, they remain near record highs. A gallon cost $4.424 yesterday, according to the LATimes.

