Here's How Much A Gallon Of Gas Costs Across The Country

We all complain about gas prices. But some people pay significantly higher prices than others.

The U.S. Energy Information Adminstration released a map that details the price of gasoline in every U.S. county, on Friday.

For folks living in the south, southeast, and New Jersey — you’re in luck because gas prices are on the lower end. The Gulf Coast has the lowest prices at $3.24/gal.

On the other hand, west coasters, Alaskans, and Hawaiians have the highest gas prices in the nation. The highest prices are on the west coast at $3.83/gal.

Gulf coast prices are routinely lower than average prices because of the area’s proximity to half the nation’s refining capacity, according to the EIA. The Gulf Coast doesn’t need to worry too much about fuel transport costs.

This Labour Day gasoline prices are at their lowest prices since 2010. Average prices are about $0.25/gal lower than they were at the end of June.

And some additional good news: the EIA predicts that the average retail price of gasoline in the U.S. will “modestly” decline through December — eventually reaching a monthly average low of $3.30/gal.

