INFOGRAPHIC: Gas Spending Around The World

If you’ve been complaining about soaring gas prices lately, just be glad you’re not hauling kids to soccer practice in Turkey, where fuel goes for more than $9 per gallon.
Credit Sesame’s put together an eye-opening graphic following the gasoline money trail around the globe.
We figured with Memorial Day (and its usual round of gas hikes) right around the corner, you could use a little comforting.
Photo: Credit Sesame
Get your free credit score at CreditSesame.com
DON’T MISS: 7 driving tips we promise will save you at the pump >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.