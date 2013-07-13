Gas Prices Have Spiked, And People Are Tweet-Freaking Out About It

Gas prices climbed three cents overnight and are up about seven-and-a-half cents on the week, according to AAA, and people are not happy.
Gasoline prices are tied to Brent oil, which has climbed about 7% since June 30 on unrest in Egypt and stabilizing demand.
Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:
Check it out:
Gas prices heading up again. U.S. $3.52; Louisiana $3.37. http://t.co/q8NpNmeH7Spic.twitter.com/zE6thh1axb
— The Town Talk (@TownTalkDotCom) July 12, 2013
Gas prices jump 50 cents in less than a week?
— Dan Lawson (@cardzfan1) July 12, 2013
Ugh… Gas prices are up 25c in just over a week. Went up 11c this morning alone.
— Austin (@austink89) July 12, 2013
Overnight the gas price went from 3.27 to 3.49 #messedup#why?!?!
— Anna B. (@AnnaGraceNoel) July 12, 2013
Welcome to Terre Haute. Where the gas price raises $.50 overnight and where you get railroaded 1000 times in one day!
— Dev Harlan (@DevyBby123) July 12, 2013
