ANALYST: Gas Prices Will Definitely Fall Below $3 By Thanksgiving

Photo: Eugene Kim / Flickr

USA Today’s Gary Strauss talked to an energy analyst yesterday who says crude prices, and subsequently the prices of gasoline, still has a long way to fall.Average U.S. average gas prices currently stand at $3.40 and have moved straight down since April in response to macroeconomic sluggishness.



“The market is suggesting gas below $3 by Halloween, and certainly by Thanksgiving,” Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service tells him.

Read Strauss’ full story on USA Today

