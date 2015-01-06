Here's Where You'll Find Gasoline For Under $2 A Gallon

Gas is getting cheaper as oil prices continue to drop.

Mark Gongloff tweeted out an interactive heat map showing gas prices across the US made by fuel price analysis site GasBuddy.com. With oil continuing to plummet, gas prices are low across the country, and very low in the central states:

In a blog post discussing the map, GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan pointed out that over a third of gas stations in the US are selling below $US2.00 per gallon. Even in NYC, where gas tends to be pretty expensive, most stations appear to be selling below $US3.00 per gallon:

To see what gas prices are like in your town, check out GasBuddy’s interactive map here.

