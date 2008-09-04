Gas Guzzlers Back In Style! Nissan's (NSANY) August Sales Rise

Don’t worry, American optimism is back. Why else would Nissan (NSANY) post a 13.6% rise in August US sales (108,493 total vehicles)?



Apparently sub-$4 gasoline encouraged American consumers to jump back on the gas-guzzler gravy train: Nissan credited easing gas prices as the principal reason they were able to sell more large trucks and SUVs (and therefore post the sales gain). In fact, NSANY saw a 32.6% jump in light truck sales.

The more things change ($3.75 gas is now cheap), the more things stay the same (Americans already forgot yesterday!).

See Also:

General Motors (GM): Sales Are Great! Just Don’t Ask About Profits (GM)

General Motors (GM): Revamp Hummer? Screw That, We’re Dumping It (GM)

Nissan (NSANY) To General Motors (GM): Our Electric Car Will Make Money And Have No Emissions (NSANY, GM, TM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.