With all the buzz these days about hybrid and electric cars, it’s easy to forget about the other end of the automotive spectrum: The biggest gas-guzzling pollution mobiles out there.
Surprisingly, in 2009, only two SUVs made it onto the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy’s annual list of the least fuel-efficient automobiles. (Via the Daily Green.)
And believe it or not, one car brand that is synonymous with luxury — and perhaps opulence as well — has four unique models in the top 10.
Check out the 10 biggest gas guzzlers of 2009 >
Highway: 15 mpg
City: 11 mpg
This boxey behemoth is quite popular in Los Angeles, where smog is an integral part of the culture and most celebrities at some point go through a luxury SUV phase. Price: approx. $192,000.
Photo via NetCarShow.com
Highway: 15 mpg
City: 11 mpg
This baby gets the same mileage as the Mercedes G55 AMG (without the environmentally unfriendly stigma associated with SUV's), but can go much faster (more than 205 mph). We're curious what the 'Emissions Per Minute' meter would read at that speed. Price: approx. $302,000.
Highway: 14 mpg
City: 11 mpg
The only other SUV included here, the 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 All-Wheel-Drive just barely beats the Mercedes and Ferrari in fuel inefficiency. It's the cheapest car (by far) on the list though, and draws less attention than the other guzzlers, so it may be the ride for you, average Joe. Price: approx. $30,000.
Highway: 17 mpg
City: 10 mpg
The first of many Bentley's on the list. The 2009 Continental GT is extremely aerodynamic looking for a luxury car. The winged Bentley logo on the hood also gives off the impression that this model is ready for flight. Until it starts running on jet fuel, however, it will have to compete for worst fuel economy with its grounded counterparts. Price: approx. $180,000.
Highway: 16 mpg
City: 10 mpg
The 'S' after the number 57 stands for 'Special,' and rightly so. The Maybach is Mercedes' worst car in terms of fuel economy, but the most expensive, (in terms of money economy). Admittedly, if you can afford one of these, gas probably isn't much of an 'expense'. Price: approx. $398,000.
Highway: 15 mpg
City: 10 mpg
Named after famous Ferrari coachbuilder Sergio Scaglietti, the 612 comes with highly customisable features, such as a reduced inertia clutch for faster shift speeds. Good thing. Not being able to drop the hammer as fast as you'd like in your Ferrari can be so annoying. Price: approx. $300,000.
Highway: 14 mpg
City: 10 mpg
New in 2008, the Bentley Brooklands is described by the company as 'the world's most exclusive coupe' because only 550 were made. It also has the most powerful V8 engine of any Bentley. With the amount of fuel it requires, we think it should have its own kind of gas. Now THAT would be exclusive. Price: approx. $341,000.
Photo via bentleymotors.com
Highway: 14 mpg
City: 10 mpg
Yes, another Bentley. No, it doesn't come with the sweet vanity plate pictured here. It does have a 450 hp engine though, an 11% increase compared to the previous model. Be prepared to go fast and stop for gas often. Price: approx. $225,000.
Photo via bentleymotors.com
Highway: 14 mpg
City: 9 mpg
Azure means blue, but this model comes in any colour from any pre-existing Bentley. It only takes one kind of gas though. The kind that runs out really fast. Price: approx. $335,000.
Photo via bentleymotors.com
Highway: 13 mpg
City: 8 mpg
Because it's the biggest gas guzzler of them all, we think only one person should be able to own the 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago. And his name is Batman. Perhaps the most exotic sports car in the world, it goes from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds. The fuel guage goes from 'Full' to 'Empty' almost as fast. Price: approx. $198,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.