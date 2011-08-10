Most Golfers Think Gary Woodland Is More Athletic Than Tiger Woods

Photo: YouTube

Gary Woodland is the most athletic golfer on tour, according to 66 players polled for the September issue of Golf Digest.He somehow beat out Dustin Johnson and the notoriously ripped Tiger Woods for the top spot.



Here’s how the top 10 shook out:

Gary Woodland (459 points) Dustin Johnson (442 points) Tiger Woods (297 points) Ricky Barnes (265 points) Camilo Villegas (259 points) James Driscoll (220 points) Will Mackenzie (198 points) Sergio Garcia (182 points) Jamie Lovemark (131 points) Adam Scott (118 points)

Tiger’s athleticism was what made him such a revelation when dominated the tour a decade ago. So you’d think that he wouldn’t garner the majority of the first-place nods.

But golfers know these things better than us, so Woodland is probably some sort of athletic freak.

He’s currently 6th in driving distance, and ranks 37th in the world overall.

Click here to see the full Golf Digest poll.

