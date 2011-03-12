Gary Wichard Of Pro Tect Management Has Passed Away

Gary Wichard, the former NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor at the top of successful football agency Pro Tect Management (which he founded in 1980) has passed away. Multiple sources including a member of Pro Tect Management has confirmed the agent’s passing.



Wichard had represented some of the best in professional football. At one point in time, Jason Taylor, Dwight Freeney, Terrell Suggs, Keith Bulluck, Antonio Cromartie, Elvis Dumervil, Jimmy Clausen, Everson Griffen, Taylor Mays, C.J. Spiller, and Darren Sproles all considered Wichard as their agent of record. For a long time, Wichard was known for his ability to broker fantastic deals for his clients. But then, The UNC Football Scandal broke. Wichard ended up receiving a 9 month suspension from acting as an NFLPA Contract Advisor and was under investigation by the State of North Carolina at the time of his death.

Not everyone loved Gary Wichard. He and Pro Tect were sued by his former client Brian Bosworth, for supposedly causing Bosworth to lose over $2 million based on referring Bosworth to a financial advisor (Judd Rothman of Rothman & Rothman in Patchogue, NY) who Wichard apparently knew had engaged in fraudulent activity in the past. Bosworth additionally claimed that Wichard was receiving some sort of compensation for referring clients to Rothman.

But a lot of current and former clients did appreciate the work Wichard did for them over the years. Our prayers go out to his family. No matter what kind of harm he may have done to others and the sports agent profession, he was a human being and my hope is that he rests in peace.

