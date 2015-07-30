Having blown it on Uber, investor Gary Vaynerchuk shares his lessons on how to spot the next "unicorn"

He was there in Paris when Uber was just an idea. Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp pitched him on it. He passed!

Here, investor, entrepreneur and wine expert Gary Vaynerychuk tells us what he learned from that defining moment in his career.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Camera by Jason Gaines. Editing by David Fang.

