How Gary Vaynerchuk Turned A Liquor Store Into A $60 Million Business

Gary Vaynerchuk has been an entrepreneur his entire life. As a kid he operated a franchise of seven lemonade stands, and later on, Vaynerchuk got into the baseball card business in which he would make upwards of $3,000 a weekend just selling cards.

Then his dad forced him to quit all of his ventures and made him work in the family liquor store for minimum wage.

Using his business savvy and understanding the power of social media, Vaynerchuk has built up his family’s liquor store into a $60 million business. He has also landed a million-dollar book deal (his latest book is The Thank You Economy) and a radio show, and he also started a media consulting company.

