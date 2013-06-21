Now There's A Talent Agency For People Who Are Good At Vine

Vine is a popular app that lets you shoot six-second films and tweet them out to your followers. It’s being used by people of all sorts, from celebrities to regular folks.



Now serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk wants to build a business around it, reports Fast Company – he’s teaming up with established Vine veteran Jerome Jarre to start a Vine-specific talent agency called “Grape Story.”

Our first instinct is to be snarky about it, but with Facebook introducing its own video features in Instagram today, it’s never been easier to experiment and do fun, interesting things with web video.

Then again, people might just film themselves running around terrorizing strangers. See Jerome Jarre’s Vine below, please:

