The CEO of a multimillion-dollar company explains the problem with living for the weekend -- and how to stop

Gary Vaynerchuk/YouTube VaynerMedia founder and CEO Gary Vaynerchuk.

Sunday night, after you finish watching your favourite show, you enter a mild depression. Monday morning, your alarm rings and you are filled with dread.

Wednesday is a struggle. Thursday is made more bearable by the upcoming weekend. By mid-afternoon on Friday, you can’t focus on work because you’re ready to run out of the office.

If the above sounds like you, then “your sh– is broken,” according to VaynerMedia founder and CEO Gary Vaynerchuk.

It’s a line he first said in a speech at SXSW in 2009, and one he elaborated on in a recent interview with New York DJ Charlamagne Tha God for an episode of the podcast The Brilliant Idiots.

Vaynerchuck explained that he pities anyone who lives for weekends and vacations, because he is empowered by his work, the same way a professional athlete would be.

“Sunday night, I’m like chompin’,” he told Charlamagne. “I’m like a fighter before the fight in the dressing room. I try to go to sleep early on a Sunday night because I can’t wait for Monday, because I get to put my jersey on.”

You spend a massive amount of your time each week working — so if you’re miserable at work, then you’re miserable for about half your life, Vaynerchuk said.

What’s the cure to the Sunday blues, then? Take a look at why you hate your work, he suggests. Determine what your strengths and passions are, and if they can be utilised within your company. If so, then speak to your boss about ways you can be better utilised. If there’s no hope at your current workplace and a variety of circumstances force you to stay there for the foreseeable future, then get entrepreneurial.

“This is not your grandpappy’s life,” he said. “We have the internet. You can make sh– happen. You can build businesses or side hustles. I just don’t understand why people relegate into losing mentality and just thinking they can’t.”

If you’re making excuses, consider how you’re spending your time.

“You can’t because you want to be on the bowling team, or play softball, or play video games,” Vaynerchuk said. “That’s why you can’t. There’s plenty of time. Get sh– done.”

You can listen to the full podcast episode on iTunes or SoundCloud and watch the video version of the clip below.



